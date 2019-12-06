The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Scott David Orr


1967 - 2019
Scott David Orr Obituary
Scott David Orr

52, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Scott was born on June 6, 1967 in Massillon the son of David L. and Claudia Jean (Smith) Orr. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1986 graduate of Perry High School. Scott was an avid wood carver. He also loved country music. He was very handy at fixing various things. Scott attended Anchor Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Jean Orr and his grandparents, Lester and Pauline Orr and Cloyd and Willanelle Smith. He is survived by his children, Scott D. Orr Jr., Travis R. Orr and Aleesha M. Orr; parents, David and Diana Orr; sisters, Bonnie (Ron) Deitrick and Paula (Tony) Pellegrene; brother, Dustin (Sarah) Orr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Scott's life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Dr. Mark Jacobs, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. before the service. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019
