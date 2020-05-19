SCOTT GUBESCH
Scott Gubesch

Scott Gubesch, 65, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Scott was a talented carpenter, fun spirit and kind smile. Scott worked at Republic Steel for 30 years. He was also proud owner of Scotty's Bar. Scott was a loving husband, dad, papa, brother and friend.

Scott is survived by wife Debbie; children: Ryan Bauer of Columbus, Tisha (Jon) Farley of Canton,

Alisha (Geoff) Ketchum of Massillon; grandchildren: Bella, Nate, Nico, Baylee, Avery; best friend, Evan; and sister, Kathy (Jim) Omicinski.

Condolences can be sent to: 1634 Thornridge Rd. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. In lieu of flowers please spend more time with your grandchildren, hang with a buddy or go to a car show. There will be no calling hours or services.

Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.
