Scott K. Bailey
54, of East Canton, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at New Hope Chapel, 9460 Portage St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with services at 4 p.m., with Dr. Ken Morrison officiating. In honoring Scott's wishes he will be cremated after
services.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to New Hope Chapel to further Christ's work. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019