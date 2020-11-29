Scott Lee Trenton
of Palm Springs, Calif., passed away Nov. 19, 2020. Scott is survived by his husband, Rob Lucas; his sister, Patty Trenton; and his niece, Shannon Scott, as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick ("Cy") and Dorrace ("Dotty") Trenton and brother-in-law, Robert McCauley. Scott was born in 1948 in San Antonio, Texas, where he attended MacArthur High School, and then left San Antonio to attend and graduate from Texas Tech University, where he met his lifelong friend, Steve Belt. He served in the US Army, stationed in Fort Benning, Ga., and was honorably discharged as a Captain in the Ready Reserves in 1978. He worked as a Staff Psychologist at the San Antonio State Hospital from 1973-2000, during which time he achieved his Masters degree in Psychology at Trinity University. He met Rob in San Antonio in 1987, and they committed to one another in May 1988. During that time Scott was an active member in the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club and the Walter P. Chrysler Club.
After his retirement in 2000, he and Rob moved to Canton, Ohio, where Scott joined the board of the Canton Museum of Art. While there, he worked on the Acquisitions Committee, where he brought works by noted ceramicists into the museum's collection, working with, among others, the Pucker Gallery in Boston. In December of 2014, he and Rob were legally married. During 2017-18, he and Rob retired to Palm Springs, CA, where Scott continued to be active in the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club, and where he joined the Rolls Royce Owner's Club, and the Great Autos of Yesteryear Club. As a member of the Desert Regional Pulmonary Rehabilitation group, he inspired many people with his positive spirit, as he managed his COPD. He was a regular donor to the Metropolitan Opera Guild. As a gentle giant who was very much a gentleman, he taught and inspired people to learn more about his favorite interests: Cooking, Cars, Ceramics, and Opera throughout his life.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. An online tribute will be available at Tributes.com
. Donations in Scott's name may be made to the American Lung Association
, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the Canton Museum of Art, and the Pucker Gallery.