Seibert S.
Ledsome
age 94, died Thursday. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the to family. See www.lamiellfuneralhome .com for complete obituary.
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Ledsome
age 94, died Thursday. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the to family. See www.lamiellfuneralhome .com for complete obituary.
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.