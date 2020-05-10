Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Seibert's life story with friends and family

Share Seibert's life story with friends and family

Seibert S.



Ledsome



age 94, died Thursday. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the to family. See www.lamiellfuneralhome .com for complete obituary.



(Lamiell 330-456-7375)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store