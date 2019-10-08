|
|
Selma L. Garrett
"Together Again"
92 of North Lawrence, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home. Preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Oscar Garrett; sons, Richard and Daniel Garrett.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara (Larry) Patterson; sons, Tim (Jean) Garrett and David Garrett; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was very well loved and will be missed a lot.
Funeral services will be THURSDAY 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street East (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Sterling Appling officiating. Burial will take place in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Friends and family may call WEDNESDAY 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
www.swigarteasterlingfuneral
home.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019