Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
SELMA L. GARRETT

SELMA L. GARRETT Obituary
Selma L. Garrett

"Together Again"

92 of North Lawrence, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home. Preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Oscar Garrett; sons, Richard and Daniel Garrett.

She is survived by daughter, Barbara (Larry) Patterson; sons, Tim (Jean) Garrett and David Garrett; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was very well loved and will be missed a lot.

Funeral services will be THURSDAY 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street East (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Sterling Appling officiating. Burial will take place in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Friends and family may call WEDNESDAY 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneral

home.com

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019
