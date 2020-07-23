Shamaa (Taki) Burley
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 Shamaa (Taki) Burley, loving wife and mother, passed away, leaving a hole in the hearts of many. Shamaa was born on December 21, 1983 in Ravenna, Ohio. Shamaa's life centered around family. Nothing was more important to Shamaa than spending time with family and taking care of those around her. Coming from a large family, her siblings and mother were an integral part of her life. More than anything, Shamaa wanted to be a wife and mother. Her first dream came true on July 22, 2017, when she married the love of her life, Doug Burley. Accomplishing her second dream was more challenging. After countless tears battling infertility and the devastating loss of her rainbow baby, Shamaa's wish finally came true. Just a mere nine months ago, Shamaa brought their beautiful daughter, Charlotte Rose, into this world. Holding her baby girl was the most magical moment of her life. For the past seven years, Shamaa was a master stylist and colorist--a job she adored. Experimenting with styles and perfecting her craft gave Shamaa a feeling of accomplishment. Shamaa's days were complete when clients left the salon feeling beautiful and confident. Giving happiness was the epitome of Shamaa's life.
Shamaa was preceded in death by her Grandfather Gee, Aunt Sissy, Uncle Kenny, and her cousin, Julia. Additionally, Shamaa is now reunited with her rainbow baby. She is survived by her loving husband, Doug, their beautiful daughter, Charlotte; her devoted mother, Kathi Taki; sisters, Hanah and Jenin (Matt); brothers, Nael (Kristina), Samm, Max, and Zac; niece, Isabella; her Grandmother Honey; Aunt Kim; cousins, Sabrina, Tyler, and Lily; and a long list of loyal and loving friends.
A memorial visitation with social distancing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. A private funeral for family and close friends will be held at a later date. The family will be setting up a savings account for Charlotte's future. A temporary Venmo account (@Charlotte_Rose_) has been started until a savings account can be opened. Please consider donating in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
