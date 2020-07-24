Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Shamaa's life story with friends and family

Share Shamaa's life story with friends and family





Burley



A memorial visitation with social distancing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. A private funeral for family and close friends will be held at a later date.



The family will be setting up a savings account for Charlotte's future. A temporary Venmo account (@Charlotte_Rose_) has been started until a savings account can be opened. Please consider donating in lieu of flowers. Please visit



Reed Funeral Home



North Canton Chapel



330-477-6721

Shamaa (Taki)BurleyA memorial visitation with social distancing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. A private funeral for family and close friends will be held at a later date.The family will be setting up a savings account for Charlotte's future. A temporary Venmo account (@Charlotte_Rose_) has been started until a savings account can be opened. Please consider donating in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral HomeNorth Canton Chapel330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store