Shamaa (Taki)
Burley
A memorial visitation with social distancing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. A private funeral for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
The family will be setting up a savings account for Charlotte's future. A temporary Venmo account (@Charlotte_Rose_) has been started until a savings account can be opened. Please consider donating in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
