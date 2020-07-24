1/
Shamaa (Taki) Burley
Shamaa (Taki)

Burley

A memorial visitation with social distancing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. A private funeral for family and close friends will be held at a later date.

The family will be setting up a savings account for Charlotte's future. A temporary Venmo account (@Charlotte_Rose_) has been started until a savings account can be opened. Please consider donating in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
