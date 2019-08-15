|
Sharin J. Schrock
A time to call, pay respects, share memories and visit with the family will be held Saturday, August 17, 2 – 4 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign a guestbook and share a fond memory online, please visit the funeral home's website. The family suggests that, instead of flowers, donations in Sharin's memory be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, glioblastomafoundation.org.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019