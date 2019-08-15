Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharin Schrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharin J. Schrock


1952 - 2019
Send Flowers
Sharin J. Schrock Obituary
Sharin J. Schrock

A time to call, pay respects, share memories and visit with the family will be held Saturday, August 17, 2 – 4 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign a guestbook and share a fond memory online, please visit the funeral home's website. The family suggests that, instead of flowers, donations in Sharin's memory be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, glioblastomafoundation.org.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.