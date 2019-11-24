|
Sharla Rae McCoy
age 80 of Greenville, MI, died early Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Spectrum Health United Rehab and Nursing. She was born June 10, 1939 in Canton, OH, the daughter of Alice Speck. Sharla was a very active member of every community she lived in. She was a faithful woman who deeply loved her family and her friends. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to have fun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McCoy.
Sharla is survived by her children: Sheri (Fred) Sansom, Lori (Wayne) Baker, and Trudi (Rich) Cunningham; grandchildren, AJ (Caitlin) Sansom, Alison (Joe) Patt, Anna (Thomas) Jennings, Veronica White, and Julia Gabrysh; great-grandchildren, Joey Patt, Marin Sansom, Audrina Heckman, Jackson Sansom, Henry Patt, Cora Jennings, and Freddy Jennings; and her "bonus grandchildren", Joanna (Miah) McBride, Sueanna Gabrysh, Joseph Gabrush, Olivia McBride, Jeremiah McBride, Desarae Gabrysh, and Alex (Michelle) Baker.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service. Claude Johnson will serve as officiant. Memorial contributions may be given to the Autism Alliance of Michigan, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at:
www.hurstfh.com
Hurst Funeral Home, (616)754-6616
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019