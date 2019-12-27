|
Sharleen E. Bertram Spuhler
Sharleen Spuhler passed away peacefully at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Dec. 25, 2019, after an extended illness. Sharleen was born in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 8, 1963, to Patricia R. Pucci Phillips and Guy R. Bertram. She is preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Emily E. Spuhler Merda and Scott Merda; step father, Michael J. Phillips and sister, Temperance K. Bertram. She is survived by her children, Nicholas E. Spuhler and Samantha E. Spuhler; parents, Patricia Phillips and Guy Bertram (Donna); sisters, Kathleen R. Bertram Niamtu, Deborah K. Phillips Weilbacher (Greg), Heidi Bertram Brown (Aaron); brother, Michael J. Phillips (Sharon); nephews, Tim Collins (Gina), Ethan Weilbacher, Michael Phillips, Patrick Brown; nieces, Madison Phillips Corrin (Brandon), Autumn Spuhler; great-nephews, Ben Collins, Brandon Corrin, Nolan Collins; father of her children, John E. Spuhler (Terri); in-laws, David and Lucy Spuhler; loving aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends at the "carousel" at MidOhio Sports Car Course; and, many other caring and dedicated friends.
Sharleen was a graduate of Canton City Schools and Ohio's STNA program. Most recently, she was employed by St. Joseph Senior Living. Shar's compassion and patience was an integral part of her service to the elderly and others in long and short-term care. Her magnetic and kind personality immediately endeared her to those she met. Sharleen's generosity seemingly knew no bounds as she was willing to help family, friends, and strangers alike. She was an amazing Mom not only to her kids, but to her canine companions. Heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff of Aultman Hospital, University Hospitals (Lerner Tower and Seidman Cancer Center), Aultman Hospice Care Team and Aultman Women's Board Compassion Care Center.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her children to help defray expenses or to . Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com.
