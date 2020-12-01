1/1
Sharlene McFadden
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharlene McFadden

age 49, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born Oct. 9, 1971 in Alliance to the late Charles and Olive (Randolph) Wright. She worked at the Carroll Health Care Center for 26 years. She is a 1990 graduate of Carrollton High School. She loved spending time with family and her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, John P. McFadden whom she married June 24, 1994, 2 sisters, Melanie Griffith and her fiancé, William of Canton, Kim (James) Fowler of Dellroy, 2 brothers, Richard (Carol) Wright of East Liverpool, Charles (Denee) Wright of Carrollton, 8 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 6:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Kim Gadd officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Shelley and Jack Albrecht
Friend
November 30, 2020
May God comfort you in this stressful situation. Sharlene was always a comfort to me and my mother while she was in the Carroll Healthcare. I pray she is in a better place where there is no more health problems..
Lucy Ogden
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God bless you John.
Jennifer Allen
Coworker
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your lossSharlene was such a Sweet loving soul! I knew we would be friends the first time I met her. Fly high with the Angels Sharlene.
Linda Masters
Coworker
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ronald Higgins
Family
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sharlene was always so cheerful every time we saw her. So sad to hear she passed. Prayers for the family. God Bless. ❤
Do and Laura Unkefer
Friend
November 30, 2020
John I am so sorry to hear this we love her and you breaks my heart hugs and lots of love coming your way with prayers
Bob and Linda Crouse
Friend
November 30, 2020
This just doesn't seem real. Sharlene always had a smile on her face. She loved her family more then anything. She will be missed greatly. To all of my cousins I love you guys and will be thinking of you in these days to come and praying for you.
Denise Sills
Family
November 30, 2020
John, Melanie and Kim, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sharlene was an angel on earth as she cared for others, giving so unselfishly of herself. She will continue her angelic ways as she watches over you. She will rest in peace, always --
Diane Phillips
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
So sorry for loss. She will be missed by many. Fly high girl.
Linda Lanham
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you all
Becky Tessanne
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
So Sorry to hear ,sympathy s to her family
Gail Courtheyn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved