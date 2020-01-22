Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
8101 Manchester Ave. NW
Canal Fulton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
8101 Manchester Ave. NW
Canal Fulton, OH
Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart


1943 - 2020
Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart Obituary
Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart

76 of Canal Fulton, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born on May 5, 1943 in Massillon to the late Kenneth F. and Alice P. (Jackman) Lawrence, she had been a life resident of the area and a 1961 graduate of Northwest High School. Sharon graduated from Timken Mercy School of License Practical Nursing, had worked at Children's Hospital, Akron and was a longtime member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Canal Fulton, where she was the longtime choir director.

In addition to her parents. she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marion E. "Jim" Stewart; sister, Carol Myers and brother-in-law, Albert Fisher. Sharon is survived by her children, Christine (Robert) Thomas, Mark (Michelle) Stewart; grandchildren, Stewart, Amelia, Jedidiah, Airabella and Kenneth; sisters, Donna Fisher, Judy (Ronald) Nahay and brother-in-law, Richard Myers. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff of Chapel Hill Community and Mercy Medical Center for their wonderful care of Sharon.

Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Ave. NW, Canal Fulton, Rev. Glen Shedlock, officiating. Burial at Newmans Creek Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's name are requested to Trinity United Church of Christ.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
