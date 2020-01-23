Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
8101 Manchester Ave. NW
Canal Fulton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
8101 Manchester Ave. NW
Canal Fulton, OH
Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart

Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart Obituary
Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart

Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Ave. NW, Canal Fulton, Rev. Glen Shedlock, officiating. Burial at Newmans Creek Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's name are requested to Trinity United Church of Christ. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
