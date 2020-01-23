|
|
|
Sharon A. (Lawrence) Stewart
Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Ave. NW, Canal Fulton, Rev. Glen Shedlock, officiating. Burial at Newmans Creek Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's name are requested to Trinity United Church of Christ. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020