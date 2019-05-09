The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Sharon D. Bucher


Sharon D. Bucher
1951 - 2019 Obituary
Sharon D. Bucher Obituary
Sharon D. Bucher 1951-2019

67 of Navarre, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Sharon was born on June 15, 1951 in Morgantown, W.Va. the daughter of the late Harrison and Etta (McCauley) Wiseman. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Sharon worked at the Massillon City Health Department for many years as both the Registrar and Notary for Vital Statistics until her retirement. She enjoyed taking photos of country and outdoor backgrounds and submitting them to the Wilderness Center during their yearly photo contest. She and her husband, Don also took many cruises and vacationed in Florida. Sharon was one of the founders of Massillon Money Makers investment club.

She is survived by her husband, Don Bucher, whom she shared 30 years of marriage; daughter, Laura (Ben) Greenawalt; step-daughter, Tina (Cindy) Bucher; step-son, Michael (Heather) Bucher; step-father, Shirl Leek; grandchildren, Lydia, William, Luke, Lilly, Jim, and Annaliese; brother, Danny Wiseman; and sister, Wilma (Bill) Henderson. The family would like to thank the Arcadia Staff at the Belden Village Health Care and Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and care.

A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Welty Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sharon's name to The : www.alz.org.com.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019
