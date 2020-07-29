1/1
Sharon E. Hill-Green
1965 - 2020
Sharon E. Hill-Green

Age 54, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Massillon on September 6, 1965, daughter to the late Ernest and Shirley Hill. Sharon was a 1983 graduate of Washington High School and went on to Stark Tech to earn her degree in social work. Her passions were design, party planning, crafts, shopping, and taking care of others. She was a blessing to everyone she encountered and to know her was to love her.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Tahara Lynn Hill. She is survived by husband of 15 years, Alphonso Green; children, Elise Burrows and Anthony Burrows II; Gerald Owens, Martez Marshall and Alphonso Green Jr.; siblings, Eyvonne Hill, Ernest (Michelle) Hill, and Raquel Hill; and a host of loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hear the Word Ministries (formerly Deliverance Church) 2130 - 31st Street NW, Canton, OH 44709. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service in the church. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. By family request, please do not wear all black. Feel free to dress colorful. Final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hear the Word Ministries (formerly Deliverance Church)
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hear the Word Ministries (formerly Deliverance Church)
