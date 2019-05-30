Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Sharon Jo Wingerter

Sharon Jo Wingerter Obituary
Sharon Jo Wingerter 1938-2019

Together Again

Age 80, formerly of Lake Cable, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 in her home. She was born October 5, 1938 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late John B. and Faye L. (Packard) Ames. Sharon earned her undergraduate degree and master's degree from Kent State University. She taught 1st grade for 36 years for Plain Township Local Schools first at Edgefield Elementary School and later at Avondale Elementary School. In 1989, she was awarded "Teacher of the Year". Sharon loved gardening and Boston Terriers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Wingerter. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. (Vicki) Wingerter II; grandchildren, Robert S. Wingerter III, Zachary D. Wingerter, and Megan N. Wingerter; and sister, Barb (Steve) Graettinger.

Friends may call from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A Private family service will follow. Entombment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
