Sharon K. Bainbridge "Together Again"77, of Canton, died Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover. Born April 28, 1943 in Standard, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Nancy L. (Copley) Young, Sr. She graduated from Montgomery High School in West Virginia and was a homemaker. She was a member of Open Bible Temple in Powellton, W.Va. and enjoyed playing Bingo.She was preceded in death by her husband Elden R. Bainbridge on March 26, 2012. She is survived by her children, Michael R. Bainbridge of Canton, Lisa (Joe) Carrick of Zoar and Crystal (Keith) Sutton of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Richardson, Matthew Bainbridge, Paxton Sutton and two great granddaughters; a sister, April (Gary) Smith of Inverness, Fla., and a brother, Gary (Linda) Young of Powellton, W.Va. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Davis and two brothers, John and Edward Young.In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113