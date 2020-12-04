1/1
Sharon K. Bainbridge
1943 - 2020
Sharon K. Bainbridge "Together Again"

77, of Canton, died Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover. Born April 28, 1943 in Standard, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Nancy L. (Copley) Young, Sr. She graduated from Montgomery High School in West Virginia and was a homemaker. She was a member of Open Bible Temple in Powellton, W.Va. and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elden R. Bainbridge on March 26, 2012. She is survived by her children, Michael R. Bainbridge of Canton, Lisa (Joe) Carrick of Zoar and Crystal (Keith) Sutton of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Richardson, Matthew Bainbridge, Paxton Sutton and two great granddaughters; a sister, April (Gary) Smith of Inverness, Fla., and a brother, Gary (Linda) Young of Powellton, W.Va. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Davis and two brothers, John and Edward Young.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home

