Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. E.
Canal Fulton, OH
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
SHARON KIMBROUGH MINICH SUDEROW


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHARON KIMBROUGH MINICH SUDEROW Obituary
Sharon Kimbrough Minich Suderow

September 9, 1936 - May 22, 2019

Sharon passed away on May 22, 2019, in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Sharon was born in O'Neill, Nebraska and grew up on her family's farm. She moved to Ohio in 1968, where she remained until her death. She married Ralph Suderow in 1996, and together they shared 23 years of steadfast love and friendship. Sharon was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church and especially treasured her time with her Saturday morning breakfast group. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts. A gifted candle maker, she loved sharing her art with others.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Suderow; her children: Susan Minich Daniels, Cindy Minich Schrader, Laurie Minich Hofele (Joe), Kent Minch (Mary Laurens), Kathy Suderow, and Tim Suderow (Carol). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Grace Daniels, Adrianna Daniels, Brian George (Jenn), Spencer George, and Mackenzie George; her great-grandchildren: Cashton George, Grayson George, and Madalynn George; her brother, Dennis Kimbrough (Marilyn); and her nephews, David Kimbrough and Tony Kimbrough. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Viola Kleinschmidt Kimbrough and Kenneth Kimbrough; her brother, Rodney Kimbrough; her son, Douglas Minich; and her former husband, William Minich.

A visitation service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton. A graveside service and internment will follow in Geneva, Nebraska. The family would like to express gratitude to her compassionate caregivers at Chapel Hill Community as well as Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street N.W., North Canton, OH 44720 or The

National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019
