Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. E.
Canal Fulton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON SUDEROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON KIMBROUGH MINICH SUDEROW


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHARON KIMBROUGH MINICH SUDEROW Obituary
Sharon

Kimbrough Minich Suderow

A visitation service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling

Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton. A graveside

service and internment will follow in Geneva, Nebraska.

The family would like to express gratitude to her compassionate caregivers at Chapel Hill Community as well as Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street N.W., North Canton, OH 44720 or The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now