Sharon
Kimbrough Minich Suderow
A visitation service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling
Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton. A graveside
service and internment will follow in Geneva, Nebraska.
The family would like to express gratitude to her compassionate caregivers at Chapel Hill Community as well as Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street N.W., North Canton, OH 44720 or The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019