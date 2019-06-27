|
Sharon L. Ackerman
Sharon (Adams) Ackerman, age 73, of Luckey, OH, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. She was born on March 16, 1946 in Canton, OH, to Harold and Wilma (Wallace) Adams. Sharon married Michael T. Ackerman and they celebrated 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2003. She was a homemaker who loved wood working, crafting and scrap booking,
but nothing brought her more joy than her family.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ackerman of Dover, Aaron (Bryan) Mahan of Luckey; grandchildren, Alayna and Collin, both of Luckey; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Gaige both of Dover; and brother, Harold (Brenda) Adams of Canton, OH. She was preceded in
death by her husband; parents; and sister, Sheila Beyer.
Sharon will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June
29, 2019, in a committal service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, (Frank Ave.), in Canton, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, Toledo, OH or Aultman Compassionate Care,
Canton. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at:
www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes, 419-287-3236
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019