Sharon L. Elkins
Age 70, of Canton, passed away Sun., May 5, 2019. Born in Canton, a daughter of the late John and Florence Woodlock, Sr., she had been a Canton resident most of her life. Sharon was a 1966 Graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a
member of St. James Catholic Church. She retired from Hometown Market in Canton South as Office Manager.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Lee Beitel, and her sister, Florence Elkins. Survived by her husband, Kermit Elkins, with whom she celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 7; two daughters and one son-in-law, Angel Elkins and Peggy and Troy Hysong; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Kathie Anderson and Barb and John Clair; two brothers and one sister-in-law, John and Linda Woodlock, Jr., and Jim Woodlock; one brother-in-law, Paul Elkins; five grandchildren, Alexandria and Isabelle Hysong, Samantha Love, and Kristiana and Kyle Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thurs. at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment in Magnolia Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. from 6-8 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. The family requests that visitors wear bright colors in memory of Sharon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
