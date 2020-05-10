Sharon Lynn Kennedy
72, of Massillon, passed away Friday, May 8th, peacefully at her home. Born in Canton on May 26, 1947, a daughter of the late Frank and Maxine (Shisler) Jewell, also preceded in death by her husband Wilbur "Webb" Kennedy; two grandsons, David Kennedy and Matthew Jewell. Sharon was full of life, she enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting carousels, and playing pinochle with her many online friends.
Survived by five daughters, Shannon Lantz, Sarah Kennedy, Stephanie (Charles) Bolyard, Kathleen (Brian) Hill, Jennifer (John) Patterson; three sons, Nelson (Kathy) Kennedy, Terry Tabler, Wilbur "Dean" Jewell; grandchildren, Katlyn (Alex) Fitzgerald, Andrea Fisher, Chandler Patterson, Destiny Phillips, Deanna Phillips, Chenille Poe, Payten Poe, Braedon Smith, Chanler Hill, Bryce Tolliver, Michael Jewell, Tosha Kennedy, Patrick Bennett, Angela Dye, Latoya McCartney, Brittany Norris, Randy Kennedy, Nick Kennedy, James Poling, Jason Poling, Louisa Crider, Tiffany Cox, Ashley Rogers, Alysia Kennedy; several great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members; and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned SINCE 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.