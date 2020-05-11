Sharon Lynn Kennedy72, of Massillon, passed away Friday, May 8th, peacefully at her home.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned SINCE 1917330-455-0293