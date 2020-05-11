Sharon Lynn Kennedy
Sharon Lynn Kennedy

72, of Massillon, passed away Friday, May 8th, peacefully at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. You may add your condolences on our website:

Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
MAY
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
