Sharon Lynn (Fellmeth) Sample
age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Moss Beach, California. Sharon was a 1970 graduate of Northwest High School in Canal Fulton and a graduate of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. She was a retired employee of AT&T.
She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Gene Fellmeth; and she is survived by her loving mother, M. Ruth Fellmeth; her brother, Scott E. Fellmeth, and sister-in-law, Renata Fellmeth. She is also survived by her niece, Lauren (Matt) Knapp; grand nephew, Benjamin Knapp, and nephew, Scott A. Fellmeth. She is also survived by her beloved pets, Cutie her horse and her dog Emma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com