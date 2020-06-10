Sharon M. Gingerich
age 65 of Canton, passed away Thursday June 4 at Mercy Medical Center. Sharon was born in Toledo on Sept. 29, 1954 to the late Jack and Margaret Fryman. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. A graduate of Willard High School, Sharon started her banking career at Key Bank in 1986 where she was the Senior VP of Treasury Management Sales until 2009. After working at various other financial institutions, she retired from banking in 2013 and was currently employed at Kay Jewelers.
Besides her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, in 2011 and brother, Jim Fryman. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Gingerich; granddaughter, Aria Gingerich; brother, Mark (Jan) Fryman; sisters, Cathy (Tim) Adamescu and Deborah (Joe) Daniel; sister-in-law, Marilyn "Chippy" Fryman and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.