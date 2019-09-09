Home

Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV 26070
(304) 737-3251
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV 26070
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV 26070
View Map
SHARON MARIE DIXON STARKEY


1971 - 2019
SHARON MARIE DIXON STARKEY Obituary
Sharon Marie Dixon Starkey

47, of Magnolia, OH, formerly of Wellsburg, WV, passed away September 7, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH. Sharon was born on December 1, 1971, in Wheeling, WV, to John Thomas Dixon and Mary Ann Ritchea Dixon of Ellsworth, PA. Sharon was the Easter Seal's poster child of the year in 1982.

Sharon is survived by a loving husband, Harold Jess Starkey of Magnolia, OH, a son, Thomas Starkey of Minerva, OH, two sisters, Tracy (Steve) Burdine of Follansbee, WV, and Virginia Dixon of Ellsworth, PA, and a grandson Timothy Jess Starkey.

Visitation will be held at Reasner Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM with Minister Clayton Riggs officiating. Arrangements made by Reasner Funeral Home 1515 Charles Street, Wellsburg, WV, 26070. Online condolences can be made at ReasnerOfWellsburgcom

Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019
