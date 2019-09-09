|
Sharon Marie Dixon Starkey
47, of Magnolia, OH, formerly of Wellsburg, WV, passed away September 7, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH. Sharon was born on December 1, 1971, in Wheeling, WV, to John Thomas Dixon and Mary Ann Ritchea Dixon of Ellsworth, PA. Sharon was the Easter Seal's poster child of the year in 1982.
Sharon is survived by a loving husband, Harold Jess Starkey of Magnolia, OH, a son, Thomas Starkey of Minerva, OH, two sisters, Tracy (Steve) Burdine of Follansbee, WV, and Virginia Dixon of Ellsworth, PA, and a grandson Timothy Jess Starkey.
Visitation will be held at Reasner Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM with Minister Clayton Riggs officiating. Arrangements made by Reasner Funeral Home 1515 Charles Street, Wellsburg, WV, 26070. Online condolences can be made at ReasnerOfWellsburgcom
Reasner (304) 737-3251
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019