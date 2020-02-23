|
Sharon P. Hilton
age 77 of Jackson Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Clearfield, Pa., the daughter of the late Henry and Lily (Adams) Podmenik. Sharon graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1994 from Akron University. She had worked in Public Relations at Akron University and was a member of The Chapel in Green. She enjoyed collecting Hallmark Ornaments, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. She was a generous, charitable and supportive kind soul.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ashley S. Hilton Sr; sons, A. Stewart Hilton Jr. (Jacci), Scott A. Hilton (Cherie); granddaughter, Shana L. Hilton (Chester Rittgers), and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Podmenik and Edward Podmenik.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Steve Bucy officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646. There will also be visitation on Thursday morning prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Family will give eulogies beginning at 11:15 a.m. Everyone is invited to wear PINK to Sharon's services. Burial to follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Refuge of Hope Ministries, 715 Second St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44704 or TIQVAH, Hands of Hope, 530 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, Ohio 44702. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.
