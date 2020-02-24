|
Sharon P. Hilton
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Steve Bucy officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646. There will also be visitation on Thursday morning prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Family will give eulogies beginning at 11:15 a.m. Everyone is invited to wear PINK to Sharon's services. Burial to follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Refuge of Hope Ministries, 715 Second St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44704 or TIQVAH, Hands of Hope, 530 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, Ohio 44702. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory -
Jackson Chapel
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2020