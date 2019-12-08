|
|
Sharon R. (Chambers) McCullough 1949-2019
age 70 passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born in Canton on May 24, 1949 to the late Charles A. Chambers and Virginia M. Brewer where she lived most of her life.Sharon was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School class of 1967. Sharon retired from Acme Fresh Market after 22 years of dedicated service. Sharon was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an avid QVC shopper, loved "In the kitchen with David", most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by her son Gary L. McCullough Jr., daughter Margaret (Ralph) Russell, granddaughter Joanee Russell, sister-in-law Deanna Brewer, brother-in-law Joseph (Judith) LaBarba, her best friend Darlene Shepherd and many nieces and nephews. Sharon is also survived by her loving pup Oliver. Sharon is proceeded in death by "the love of her life" Gary L. McCullough Sr. (51 years) and her brother Charles (Priscilla) Chambers. Sharon was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be painfully missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will gather at a later time to celebrate her life.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019