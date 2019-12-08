Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon R. (Chambers) McCullough


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon R. (Chambers) McCullough Obituary
Sharon R. (Chambers) McCullough 1949-2019

age 70 passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born in Canton on May 24, 1949 to the late Charles A. Chambers and Virginia M. Brewer where she lived most of her life.Sharon was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School class of 1967. Sharon retired from Acme Fresh Market after 22 years of dedicated service. Sharon was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an avid QVC shopper, loved "In the kitchen with David", most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Sharon is survived by her son Gary L. McCullough Jr., daughter Margaret (Ralph) Russell, granddaughter Joanee Russell, sister-in-law Deanna Brewer, brother-in-law Joseph (Judith) LaBarba, her best friend Darlene Shepherd and many nieces and nephews. Sharon is also survived by her loving pup Oliver. Sharon is proceeded in death by "the love of her life" Gary L. McCullough Sr. (51 years) and her brother Charles (Priscilla) Chambers. Sharon was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be painfully missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will gather at a later time to celebrate her life.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -