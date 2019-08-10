|
Sharon Rohr Benjes
72, of Indian Land, SC, died August 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bernard Rohr and Gloria Loccke. Sharon lived in Canton, OH for many years where her late husband, Bob Benjes, retired from Hendrickson. Sharon moved to Alpharetta, GA to live with her son, Steve and his family after leaving Canton, Ohio. Most recently she lived in Indian Land, SC with her eldest son, David and his family. She also spent several years living in WI, TN, KY, IN, and NC.
Survivors include her three sons, David Benjes, Steve Benjes, and Brian Benjes; daughters-in-law Angela Benjes and Kelly Benjes; grandchildren Kristen, Amanda, Destin Benjes and
Collin Richardson. Sharon was born in Binghamton, NY. She loved to go to bible studies, playing cards, decorating, shopping and going to the movies. She also loved spending time with
family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and friend.
There was a visitation held at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Dr., Fort Mill, SC., Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm. There will also be a mass held on (TODAY)
Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Alpharetta, GA at 10:00 a.m. A burial will take place
immediately following at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org or mailed directly to: 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Palmetto Funeral Home, 803-802-7788
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019