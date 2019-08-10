Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Alpharetta, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Green Lawn Cemetery
Roswell, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON BENJES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON ROHR BENJES


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON ROHR BENJES Obituary
Sharon Rohr Benjes

72, of Indian Land, SC, died August 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bernard Rohr and Gloria Loccke. Sharon lived in Canton, OH for many years where her late husband, Bob Benjes, retired from Hendrickson. Sharon moved to Alpharetta, GA to live with her son, Steve and his family after leaving Canton, Ohio. Most recently she lived in Indian Land, SC with her eldest son, David and his family. She also spent several years living in WI, TN, KY, IN, and NC.

Survivors include her three sons, David Benjes, Steve Benjes, and Brian Benjes; daughters-in-law Angela Benjes and Kelly Benjes; grandchildren Kristen, Amanda, Destin Benjes and

Collin Richardson. Sharon was born in Binghamton, NY. She loved to go to bible studies, playing cards, decorating, shopping and going to the movies. She also loved spending time with

family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and friend.

There was a visitation held at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Dr., Fort Mill, SC., Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm. There will also be a mass held on (TODAY)

Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Alpharetta, GA at 10:00 a.m. A burial will take place

immediately following at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org or mailed directly to: 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Palmetto Funeral Home, 803-802-7788
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now