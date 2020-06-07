Sharon Shafer
age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2020. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 30, 1944. She enjoyed camping and bingo with her sister, Ruth Ann, but she loved nothing more than her family and being a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Shafer; her children: Kim King (Chris) of Navarre, Windy Douglas (Shaun) of Canton, Charles Shafer II (Caitlin) of Navarre; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be missed by so many.
Visitation with social distancing guidelines in place, will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.