Sharron Ann Barclay (Meek)
On Dec. 29, 2019 Heaven gained a beautiful strong, caring woman. Born in Canton, Ohio to James and Eileen Meek (Funk). She was raised in East Sparta Ohio and was a graduate of Canton South High School class of 1970. On Nov. 13, 1971 she married Fredric Barclay and became a loving mother to three daughters, Shirley Glaser (Steven) of Canton South, DeDe Slage (Ralph) of Canton and Ida Barclay of East Sparta. She was a wonderful grandmother to Michael Slage and Zachary Slage of Canton. A great grandmother to Zachariah Albrighten of Canton. She was a homemaker for the first years of her daughters lives and went on to work several jobs before leaving Prime Engineering Plastics after 11 years of service. Sharron is preceded in death by her husband, Fredric in 2017; both parents; two sisters a brother and three grandchildren.
Upon her wishes she was an organ donor. She will then be cremated, there will be no services. She has been entrusted to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. May you "Fish Together Forever" Dad and Mom. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019