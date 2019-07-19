Home

Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park Chapel
Wales Road
Visitation
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park Chapel
Wales Road
SHAUNA BETH ISBELL


1957 - 2019
SHAUNA BETH ISBELL Obituary
Shauna Beth

Isbell

61, entered eternal rest January 4, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston, NC. Born November 28, 1957, in Ironton, OH, Shauna and family moved to Massillon in 1962. In 1966 she moved to Apple Creek Developmental Center; in 2005 to Caswell Center in Kinston.

Predeceased by parents Albert "Al" (1996) and Mary Frances (2014) Isbell, she is survived by brother Michael Isbell (Jo Ann), Washington, NC; sister Melissa I. Lewis (Garrett), Elizabeth City, NC; 15 nieces, nephews; and extended family.

January services were held in Kinston and Elizabeth City. Local service is at Rose Hill Memorial Park Chapel on Wales Road, 11am, July 22. Visitation

follows.
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019
