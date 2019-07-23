Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn M. Toney


1995 - 2019
Send Flowers
Shawn M. Toney Obituary
Shawn M. Toney

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton, OH 44618 with Pastor Sally Fusek, officiating. Family to receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.