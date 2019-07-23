|
|
|
Shawn M. Toney
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton, OH 44618 with Pastor Sally Fusek, officiating. Family to receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019