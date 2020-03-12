Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James AME Zion Church
Massillon, OH
Shayla Lyn Fraser


1977 - 2020
Shayla Lyn Fraser Obituary
Shayla Lyn Fraser

42, of Massillon, passed away on March 2, 2020. Shayla was born on April 25, 1977, the daughter of Theodore and Gwendolyn (Blunt) Fraser. Shayla was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1995 graduate of Perry High School where she was an active member of the Black Advisory Council, and the 1994 Fall Homecoming queen. She attended the University of Cincinnati. Shayla possessed a huge smile and an even larger laugh. People gravitated to her, loved her unconditionally, and will miss her kind heart.

Shayla is survived by her two brothers, Todd (Robyn) Fraser and Craig Fraser; nieces, Nia and Brooklyn Fraser; uncle, Joseph Fraser, Jr.; aunt, Mary Scott.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. James AME Zion Church in Massillon, Ohio with Rev. LeCount Nedab officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
