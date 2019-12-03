|
Dr. Sheila A. Fisher
age 87 of Canton, passed away peacefully, Monday, Dec. 2 in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada on July 20, 1932 and moved to Canton after marrying her beloved husband, Jack Fisher in 1952. She was committed to continue her education and received her Bachelors, Masters, and a Doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology from Case Western Reserve University in 1972. She was engaged in private practice of clinical psychology for over 20 years in Canton and was the founder, President and Executive Board member and 24 hour consultant and trainer of the Stark County Suicide Prevention and Crisis Help Center, where she served as a professional consultant for 10 years. Dr. Fisher authored "Suicide and Crisis Intervention, A Guide to Crisis Services" which was used in Universities and Crisis Centers around the world. She was a speaker at many professional conferences on the topics of suicide prevention, biofeedback and relaxation therapy throughout the United States and Canada. Dr. Fisher was a Board Member of the Ohio Psychological Association, 1970-1974, a Board Member of the Academy for Education and Research in Professional Psychology and a member of numerous other state and national organizations.
Dr. Fisher was dedicated to local organizations for which she volunteered regularly including Consultant to Drug Outreach Training Program at the Catholic Community League, Board Member for the Speakers Bureau for Suicide Prevention and Crisis Help Service, Consultant for Canton City Schools Community Relations, Aultman Hospital Women's Board, member of the Advisory Board for Mount Union College and she was a Volunteer Angel for the Canton Museum of Art. After her professional retirement, Dr. Fisher helped to establish the "National First Ladies Library and Education Center" in 1994 as Vice President in charge of Restoration, Renovation and Acquisitions. She was a full-time volunteer for over 10 years and later became President Emeritus.
Dr. Fisher was honored as the "Mental Health Volunteer of the Year" by the Stark County Mental Health Association in 1970, and was appointed to the Citizens Advisory on Suicide and Crisis Interventions Services by Ohio Mental Health Federation in 1972. She was listed in the "Who's Who in Ohio" 1974 and the "Who's, Who of American Women" 1981-1984. She received the "Award of Merit" from the Ohio Historical Society, 1999 and placed on the "Wall of Fame" by the Bicentennial Committee, 2003. Dr. Fisher was presented with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce "Award of Appreciation", 2008.
Dr. Fisher's husband, Jack Fisher, proceeded her on June 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Heather) Fisher, Barbara (Stanley) Rubin, Pamela Fisher (Michael) Dickson, DVM; grandchildren, Jeremy Fisher, Alexander Fisher, Maxwell Fisher, Joseph (Ricki) Rubin, Rebekkah Rubin, Adam Dickson. Dr. Fisher was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother and her memory will be forever cherished.
Services will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. in Temple Israel, 432 30th St., Canton, Ohio 44709, with Rabbi John Spitzer and Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Private burial services for family to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the National First Ladies Library, Saxton McKinley House, 205 Market Avenue South, Canton, Ohio 44702 or the Canton Jewish Community Federation, 432 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709.
