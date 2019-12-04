Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
432 30th St.
Canton, OH
Dr. Sheila A. Fisher


1932 - 2019
Dr. Sheila A.

Fisher

Services will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. in Temple Israel, 432 30th St., Canton, Ohio 44709, with Rabbi John Spitzer and Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Private burial services for family to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the National First Ladies Library, Saxton McKinley House, 205 Market Avenue South, Canton, Ohio 44702 or the Canton Jewish Community Federation, 432 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
