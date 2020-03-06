|
Sheldon "Whitey" L. Weaver
87, of Massillon, passed away on March 4, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He married the love of his life, Doris Nelson, on July 6, 1956 and shared 63 wonderful years together. Whitey was a member of the F.O.E. # 190. He worked at several places during his life which started with truck driving for McLain Grocery then Campbell Oil and ended with Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Florida where he retired from. Although Whitey was born and raised in Massillon, he and Doris were snowbirds and frequented to Florida often, but he made sure to be back in Massillon for football season because Whitey was an avid and dedicated Tiger's fan. In addition to their frequent trips to Florida, Whitey also enjoyed camping with his family.
Whitey will be deeply missed by his wife Doris; children Barbara (Joel) Hicks, Robert (Kathy) Weaver, Beverly (Jeffery) Lint, David Weaver and Richard (Judy Wissmar) Weaver; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Shirley, Eugene, Ronald and Beverly "Betty".
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th from 9-10 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home and a service to follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, Ohio, 44710. The family would like to give special thanks to Aultman Hospice, especially Bea and Laura, for their exceptional care and compassion for Whitey.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020