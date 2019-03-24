|
|
Shella Jean Shriver Marzich
1950-2019
age 68, of North Canton, passed away on Friday, March 15th. She was born in Canton on September 8, 1950 to the late, Betty M. Koerber and Norman G. Shriver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, John Summers. Survivors include her husband, David A. Marzich, children, Michele and Ed Kennedy and David and Marie Marzich; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zachary, Camilla, and Joseph.
Shella loved being an after school teacher working with the children of St. Paul Latchkey. A special thank you to Patti and Michelle from Hospice and the entire Aultman Hospice team.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30th at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Catholic Church 241 South Main Street North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Msgr. James A. Clarke officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. There will be no Calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Those wishing to send condolences or share a fond memory, may sign the Reed On-line Guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019