Shella Jean Shriver Marzich
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30th at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Catholic Church 241 South Main Street North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Msgr. James A. Clarke officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. There will be no Calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Those wishing to send condolences or share a fond memory, may sign the Reed On-line Guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
