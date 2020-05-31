SHELLELY K. HANZE
Shelley K. Hanze

Age 54, of Canton, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care following a four-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 6, 1965 in Canton. Shelley was a 1983 graduate of Timken High School and a graduate of Kent State University. She was formerly employed as an RN by Community Care Givers, Hartville and both Emergency departments at Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Woodlawn Church.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Dean; father-in-law, Ronald Hanze. Shelley is survived by her husband, Jeffrey A. Hanze to whom she was married six years; five children: Adam (Allison) Lee, Bryan (Krystal) Hanze, Kelley Hanze, Corey Smith and Ashley (Dave) Crossan; nine grandchildren: Emma, Penelope, Calvin, Destiny, Bryan, Jr., Michael, Keslynn, Cheyanne and Logan; her mother, Sandra Dean; sister, Leslie Hanlin; mother-in-law, Carol Hanze; sister-in-law, Kathi (Richard) Maggiore. Keeping with Shelley's wishes there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
