Shelley K. Hanze
Age 54, of Canton, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care following a four-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 6, 1965 in Canton. Shelley was a 1983 graduate of Timken High School and a graduate of Kent State University. She was formerly employed as an RN by Community Care Givers, Hartville and both Emergency departments at Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Woodlawn Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Dean; father-in-law, Ronald Hanze. Shelley is survived by her husband, Jeffrey A. Hanze to whom she was married six years; five children: Adam (Allison) Lee, Bryan (Krystal) Hanze, Kelley Hanze, Corey Smith and Ashley (Dave) Crossan; nine grandchildren: Emma, Penelope, Calvin, Destiny, Bryan, Jr., Michael, Keslynn, Cheyanne and Logan; her mother, Sandra Dean; sister, Leslie Hanlin; mother-in-law, Carol Hanze; sister-in-law, Kathi (Richard) Maggiore. Keeping with Shelley's wishes there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Age 54, of Canton, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care following a four-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 6, 1965 in Canton. Shelley was a 1983 graduate of Timken High School and a graduate of Kent State University. She was formerly employed as an RN by Community Care Givers, Hartville and both Emergency departments at Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Woodlawn Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Dean; father-in-law, Ronald Hanze. Shelley is survived by her husband, Jeffrey A. Hanze to whom she was married six years; five children: Adam (Allison) Lee, Bryan (Krystal) Hanze, Kelley Hanze, Corey Smith and Ashley (Dave) Crossan; nine grandchildren: Emma, Penelope, Calvin, Destiny, Bryan, Jr., Michael, Keslynn, Cheyanne and Logan; her mother, Sandra Dean; sister, Leslie Hanlin; mother-in-law, Carol Hanze; sister-in-law, Kathi (Richard) Maggiore. Keeping with Shelley's wishes there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.