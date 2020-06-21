SHELLY A. MUSSER
1949 - 2020
Shelly A. Musser

Age 70, of Canton died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in her daughter's home in Arizona following a brief illness. Born November 1, 1949 in Canton, Ohio to the late Donald and Anna (Bennett) Mangus. She was a Canton resident most of her life and a graduate of Canton South High School. Shelly was formerly employed by 76 Truck Stop in North Canton and as a care giver for many nursing homes. She was a member of the 11th Street Church of God.

Preceded in death by one son, Steve Mangus; a great granddaughter, Maria; two brothers, Daniel and Tim Mangus. She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Jackson; a daughter-in-law, Gail Mangus; seven grandchildren: Vincent (Fiancé, Alyssa), Patrick, Sarah, Caleb, Mike and Cassandra; two great grandchildren, Adam and Evelyn; an expectant great grandchild, Alex; three sisters, Cindee (Dan) Volpe, Bonnie (Chuck) Kleve, Peggy Hixenbaugh; a brother, Larry (Marilyn) Mangus; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
