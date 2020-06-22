Shelly A. Musser
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with
Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.