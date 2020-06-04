Shelva J. Chiurco
1938 - 2020
Shelva J. Chiurco

82, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A daughter of the late Wayne W. and Velma Moore Mills, she was born March 25, 1938 in Carrollton. She was a member Carrollton Alumni Association and the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, where she had served for a time as organist.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Chiurco; a son, Michael (Jocelyn) Chiurco of Florida; and a grandson, Andrew Chiurco.

A graveside service for Shelva will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Shelva's name to the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region, Ohio, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
