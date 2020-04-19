Home

Sheri Jovingo-Kasler Obituary
Sheri Jovingo-Kasler

age 60 of Canton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1959 in Canton, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Kepler) Overdorf, and was a life resident. Sheri was a 1978 graduate of McKinley High School. She had worked in dietary at The Pines, Mercy Medical Center and Doctors Hospital. Sheri loved to spend time on the water, boating, tubing and being with family, and also roller skating.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Mark Overdorf and Colleen Winters. She is survived by her husband of many years, Daniel T. Kasler, two sons, Michael (Maggie) Dotson, and Bill (Lisa) Kasler, and five grandchildren, Dominic and Lena Dotson, Blake, Natalie, and Tyler Clark.

Due to health concerns, a private family service will be held Tuesday in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gregory Kasler officiating. There will be no public visitation. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
