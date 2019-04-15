Home

Sherman Campbell

Sherman Campbell

4/15/1957 - 12/13/2012

















Happy Birthday!

We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. We cannot bring the old days back when we were all together. The family chain is broken now but memories live forever. They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time or reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, that lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried.

We Love and Miss You.

Your Loving Family
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019
