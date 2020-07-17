Sherren (Barssom) Zakari
age 44, of Canton, went to her eternal home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born in Cairo, Egypt to Wafik and Louiza Barssom, on Sept. 10, 1975. She was a woman of God who would inspire others to live by faith. Her love for the Lord Jesus was rock solid and unshakable; it got her through the stressful times. Sherren was a fierce warrior, who lived a life full of faith. She went home to the Lord with her head held high.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Adel Zakari and children, Daniel and Kate Zakari. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Abraham at the Cleveland Clinic as well as the 5 Main Nursing Floor and doctors at Mercy Hospital who were involved in her care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercy Hospital. Due to the recent health crisis, services will be private for family and friends. For those wishing to send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721