age 54, of Canton passed away suddenly on Friday April 10th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Irene Zupp and Cecil and Lucille Waller and granddaughter, Marie Risby. Sherrene is survived by her mother, Cathy Waller; father, Dennis Waller (Diane Waller); sisters, Marie Waller and Tracey (Waller) Reed (Brandon Reed); brother, Jason Waller (Karen Waller); daughters, Sherrena Risby (Michael Skillern), Ashley Risby and Angela Risby; 14 grandchildren and other close family and friends.

A celebration of Sherrene's life will be held at a later date. Family will announce via Facebook. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
