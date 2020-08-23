Sherrie L. (Martin) Dean
Age 77 of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after living valiantly for 19 years with Parkinson's disease, then dementia. She was born in Canton on May 15, 1943 to the late James and Dorothy Martin. Sherrie was employed by Southeastern Salon Suppliers, where she was very a successful saleswoman; she would drive endlessly selling supplies all through her territory, which lead her to become a leader in sales for the company and retiring after thirteen years in 2005. Although Sherrie was very proud of her career, her family was what she loved and adored the most.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin DiPaulo; brothers, Frank, Chuck and James "Gigi" Martin; and sister, Betty. Sherrie was survived by her loving husband of twenty-five years, Scot Dean; children, Edward (Walter) Meeks of Florida, Andre` (Jeff) DeMatteis of North Carolina, and Tracy (Ernie) Wanner also of North Carolina. Also survived by stepchildren Bill, John, and Mike; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers Matthew and Rick.
A small memorial service will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A link to the live stream service may be found, under Sherrie's name, at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
. Memorial donations, in Sherrie's name, may be made to Aultman Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
